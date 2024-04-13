Immuneering’s (IMRX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen reissued a market perform rating on shares of Immuneering in a report on Friday, March 15th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Immuneering from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Guggenheim restated a neutral rating on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Get Immuneering alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on IMRX

Immuneering Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IMRX stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.93. Immuneering has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $14.29.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Research analysts forecast that Immuneering will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter Feinberg purchased 25,000 shares of Immuneering stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,766 shares in the company, valued at $285,003.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter Feinberg acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,003.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp sold 509,091 shares of Immuneering stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $1,893,818.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,695,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,746,415.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 111,790 shares of company stock worth $266,645. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Immuneering

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Immuneering by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Immuneering by 296.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Immuneering by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Immuneering by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. 67.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immuneering Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.