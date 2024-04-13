Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given New $465.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $455.00 to $465.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MSFT. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered Microsoft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie increased their price target on Microsoft from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microsoft from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $430.52.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT opened at $421.90 on Friday. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $275.37 and a 1-year high of $430.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $415.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total transaction of $18,530,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 574,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,414,839.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at $64,538,265.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total value of $18,530,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 574,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,414,839.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock valued at $30,690,456. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 186.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 24,104 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,682 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 5.4% in the first quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 7.4% in the first quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 779 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 5.8% in the first quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% in the first quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 7,098 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

