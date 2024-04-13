Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Lowered to $162.00 at Mizuho

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $167.00 to $162.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $156.86.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX stock opened at $162.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $174.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.37 and its 200 day moving average is $134.05. The firm has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.15%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,681 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Phillips 66

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 201,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,501,000 after purchasing an additional 22,278 shares in the last quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,402,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth approximately $753,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 14,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

