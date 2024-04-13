CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.67.

KMX opened at $71.40 on Friday. CarMax has a 12 month low of $59.66 and a 12 month high of $88.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.20.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CarMax will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,515.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $192,574.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,849.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,541,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,901 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in CarMax by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in CarMax by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in CarMax by 1,081.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 194.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

