Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Wendy’s from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Wendy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.47.

Wendy’s Price Performance

WEN opened at $18.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $17.64 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $540.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.47 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 56.24%. Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.04%.

Insider Transactions at Wendy’s

In other news, Director Kenneth W. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $81,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,663.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Wendy’s by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Wendy’s by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Wendy’s by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Wendy’s by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,305 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Wendy’s by 112.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wendy's Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

