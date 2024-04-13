T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Increased to $109.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.40.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TROW

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 2.1 %

TROW opened at $115.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.50. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $132.76. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.40.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.92%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,357.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,357.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,925.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after purchasing an additional 625,340 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,900,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $513,874,000 after purchasing an additional 134,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,483,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $365,299,000 after acquiring an additional 25,012 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,088,000 after acquiring an additional 93,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,271,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,167,000 after acquiring an additional 44,175 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.