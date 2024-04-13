Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Morgan Stanley

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.71.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBUX

Starbucks Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $84.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $84.29 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.57.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Starbucks will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.