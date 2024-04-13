Barclays Lowers Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Price Target to $44.00

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ODD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.63.

ODD opened at $34.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96. Oddity Tech has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.24.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $97.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $86.38 million. Research analysts anticipate that Oddity Tech will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Oddity Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,208,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,621,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,855,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at $567,000. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

