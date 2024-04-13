Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Barclays

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

REYN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.49. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $30.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 64.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 737.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

