Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $195.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $196.73.

Get PTC alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PTC

PTC Price Performance

PTC stock opened at $180.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.36. PTC has a 12-month low of $120.62 and a 12-month high of $194.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 91.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.17.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $550.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.59 million. PTC had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that PTC will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,631,594.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,415 shares of company stock worth $6,457,478 over the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in PTC by 1,409.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,680,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,081 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter worth about $177,081,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PTC by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,870,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,965,137,000 after purchasing an additional 859,227 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter worth about $114,043,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in PTC in the 1st quarter worth about $43,148,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PTC

(Get Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.