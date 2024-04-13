Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Increased to $700.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $596.97.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $622.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix has a twelve month low of $315.62 and a twelve month high of $639.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $601.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $505.34. The stock has a market cap of $269.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Netflix by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

