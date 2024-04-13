Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the March 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 366,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

SSYS opened at $10.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.20. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $21.72.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $156.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 16.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 11.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 88.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 27.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

SSYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

