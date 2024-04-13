Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the March 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 366,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.
Stratasys Price Performance
SSYS opened at $10.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.20. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $21.72.
Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $156.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Stratasys
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SSYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.
Read Our Latest Research Report on SSYS
Stratasys Company Profile
Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Stratasys
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.