Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Short Interest Down 17.9% in March

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the March 15th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 11,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 849.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTF opened at $55.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.75. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $59.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.95.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

