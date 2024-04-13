Short Interest in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Decreases By 18.1%

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 271,200 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the March 15th total of 331,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,000 shares of Materion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,292.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.74, for a total value of $401,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,567.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,292.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Materion alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Materion

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Materion by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 6,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Materion by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Materion by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Materion by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Materion by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materion Price Performance

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $125.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.74 and its 200 day moving average is $118.48. Materion has a twelve month low of $92.23 and a twelve month high of $145.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. Materion had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Materion will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Materion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Materion from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

View Our Latest Research Report on Materion

About Materion

(Get Free Report)

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.