Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Bank of America

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.75.

Royalty Pharma Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $28.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Royalty Pharma has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $36.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.45.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 48.22% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 2.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Stories

