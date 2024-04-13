PTC Therapeutics’ (PTCT) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.53.

Shares of PTCT opened at $26.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.11 and its 200-day moving average is $25.52. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $59.84.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $307.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $273,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,088.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,256 shares of company stock worth $335,865. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 13,448 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,933,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,673,000 after acquiring an additional 44,167 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

