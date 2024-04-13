Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VIRT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Virtu Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.75.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $20.62 on Friday. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $21.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.60.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $535.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.96 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.57%.

In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $810,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 584,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,468,779.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 44.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 340,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 135,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

