Barclays Raises Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target to $83.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

CHD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Church & Dwight from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Argus raised Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Shares of CHD opened at $101.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.69 and a 200 day moving average of $96.11. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $105.67. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.2838 dividend. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 37.17%.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at $638,702.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at $638,702.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,037,763.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,551.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 373,052 shares of company stock worth $38,603,796. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

