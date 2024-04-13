Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

OPAD has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Shares of NYSE:OPAD opened at $7.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average of $8.85. The firm has a market cap of $201.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.07. Offerpad Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $15.19.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.15). Offerpad Solutions had a negative return on equity of 93.45% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $240.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($7.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Offerpad Solutions will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Offerpad Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,900,000 after acquiring an additional 204,167 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Offerpad Solutions by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Offerpad Solutions by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 12,228 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

About Offerpad Solutions

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled solutions for residential real estate market in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer that provides home buyers the opportunity to browse and tour homes online.

