RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target Raised to $3.70 at UBS Group

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $2.30 to $3.70 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on REAL. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $2.75 price objective (down from $3.25) on shares of RealReal in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.61.

RealReal Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of REAL opened at $3.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average of $2.26. RealReal has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.10.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $143.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.80 million. Research analysts predict that RealReal will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at RealReal

In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $96,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,312,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,226,955.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 30,000 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,312,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,226,955.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Katz acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $25,025.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 183,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,382.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RealReal

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RealReal by 233.3% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in RealReal during the first quarter worth about $73,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RealReal during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in RealReal by 436.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in RealReal during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

