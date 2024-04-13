Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $350.00 at KeyCorp

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SPOT has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $274.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Macquarie reiterated an outperform rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $232.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $250.16.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $300.53 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $128.67 and a 52 week high of $313.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $261.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.48. The stock has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.53 and a beta of 1.63.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. David J Yvars Group increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.8% during the first quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

