Spire (NYSE:SR) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Spire (NYSE:SR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $68.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.25.

Spire Price Performance

Shares of SR stock opened at $58.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.71. Spire has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.51.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $756.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.88 million. Spire had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Spire will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Spire news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $73,223.82. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,229 shares of Spire stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $73,223.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $92,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph B. Hampton sold 1,294 shares of Spire stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $75,220.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,423.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SR. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Spire by 817.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Spire by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Spire by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Spire by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Further Reading

