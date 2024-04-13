Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 157,800 shares, a growth of 100.3% from the March 15th total of 78,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.1 days.
Ashtead Group Stock Down 0.9 %
OTCMKTS:ASHTF opened at $71.97 on Friday. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.88.
Ashtead Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ashtead Group
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.