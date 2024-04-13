Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 157,800 shares, a growth of 100.3% from the March 15th total of 78,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.1 days.

Ashtead Group Stock Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:ASHTF opened at $71.97 on Friday. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.88.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Ashtead Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.