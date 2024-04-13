BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,000 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the March 15th total of 250,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
BAE Systems Trading Up 3.0 %
OTCMKTS:BAESF opened at $16.73 on Friday. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $17.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.55.
About BAE Systems
