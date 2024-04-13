BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,000 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the March 15th total of 250,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

BAE Systems Trading Up 3.0 %

OTCMKTS:BAESF opened at $16.73 on Friday. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $17.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.55.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

About BAE Systems

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.