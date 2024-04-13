Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) were down 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.35 and last traded at $5.36. Approximately 333,021 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,592,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $965.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 2.01.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $375.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.80 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 5.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferroglobe Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferroglobe

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 38.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 66,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 44,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.