WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Given New $12.00 Price Target at UBS Group

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded WisdomTree from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on WisdomTree from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Northland Securities upgraded WisdomTree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on WisdomTree in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.71.

WT opened at $9.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average of $7.29. WisdomTree has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.49.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $90.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. WisdomTree’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WisdomTree will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

In other news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg acquired 303,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $2,187,223.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,172,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,044,433.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

