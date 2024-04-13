V.F.’s (VFC) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas reiterated their neutral rating on shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

VFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of V.F. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.97.

Get V.F. alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on V.F.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $12.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. V.F. has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average of $16.46.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently -18.27%.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 11,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 65,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $1,005,236.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,041.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 11,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at $461,582.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in V.F. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,239,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $728,708,000 after acquiring an additional 475,239 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in V.F. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 32,308,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $607,402,000 after purchasing an additional 192,850 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in V.F. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,758,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $419,817,000 after purchasing an additional 257,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in V.F. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,028,018,000 after purchasing an additional 161,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 97,005.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,827,472 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About V.F.

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.