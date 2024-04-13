PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Cut to $161.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $156.00 price target (down previously from $173.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $167.00 to $164.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.40.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $134.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.72. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $120.32 and a twelve month high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.51%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 163,082.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,341 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $554,685,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,480,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,661,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,558 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in PPG Industries by 602,706.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,640,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in PPG Industries by 280.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

(Get Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

