Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Lifted to Outperform at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities downgraded Century Casinos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Century Casinos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Casinos currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of Century Casinos stock opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. Century Casinos has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $8.11. The company has a market capitalization of $98.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average of $3.98.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $143.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.60 million. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Century Casinos will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTY. Barclays PLC raised its position in Century Casinos by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 31,619 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 187.4% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 31,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 20,426 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 71,276 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the third quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in Century Casinos by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the period. 66.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

