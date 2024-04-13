Short Interest in Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Expands By 132.6%

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 132.6% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ALFVY opened at $38.31 on Friday. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.67.
Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). Alfa Laval Corporate had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.
Alfa Laval Corporate Increases Dividend
About Alfa Laval Corporate
Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.
