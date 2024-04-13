Short Interest in Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Expands By 132.6%

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 132.6% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALFVY opened at $38.31 on Friday. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.67.

Get Alfa Laval Corporate alerts:

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). Alfa Laval Corporate had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Alfa Laval Corporate Increases Dividend

About Alfa Laval Corporate

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.7098 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This is an increase from Alfa Laval Corporate’s previous dividend of $0.43. Alfa Laval Corporate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

(Get Free Report)

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.