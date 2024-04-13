The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DSGX. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.78.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $88.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.20 and a beta of 0.94. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $69.59 and a 12-month high of $94.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.57 and its 200 day moving average is $83.18.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 218.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 235,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Featured Stories

