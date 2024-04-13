Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.02. Horizon Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.00.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 8.63%. Analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 352.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

