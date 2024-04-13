StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Koss Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:KOSS opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89. Koss has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $4.70.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 7.75%.
About Koss
Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.
