StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Koss Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KOSS opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89. Koss has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $4.70.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 7.75%.

Institutional Trading of Koss

About Koss

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Koss during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Koss during the second quarter valued at $57,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Koss by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Koss during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Koss by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

