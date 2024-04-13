Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of SOHO opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 13.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 673,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 53,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

