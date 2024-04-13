Liquidia’s (LQDA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Liquidia from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liquidia presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Liquidia stock opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.77. Liquidia has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $16.99.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.19). Liquidia had a negative net margin of 448.89% and a negative return on equity of 132.16%. The company had revenue of $4.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 million. On average, analysts forecast that Liquidia will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Liquidia news, insider Jason Adair sold 4,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $73,627.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Liquidia news, insider Jason Adair sold 4,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $73,627.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 12,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $192,466.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 318,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,623.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,605 shares of company stock worth $862,904. Corporate insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LQDA. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Liquidia by 134.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Liquidia by 42.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Liquidia by 101.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

