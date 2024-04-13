Pliant Therapeutics’ (PLRX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PLRX

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %

Insider Transactions at Pliant Therapeutics

Shares of PLRX stock opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.72, a current ratio of 17.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Pliant Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.80.

In other news, insider Hans Hull sold 9,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $168,612.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,738.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Hans Hull sold 9,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $168,612.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,738.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $89,544.31. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,246 shares in the company, valued at $951,888.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,485 shares of company stock valued at $869,857. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pliant Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 97.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 144.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 271.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 94.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pliant Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.