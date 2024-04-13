Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Receives $28.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.56.

DK has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

In related news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $60,505.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 4,976 shares of company stock valued at $141,243 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,762,000 after purchasing an additional 288,017 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,284,000 after purchasing an additional 320,441 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,446,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,686,000 after purchasing an additional 376,508 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,139,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,790,000 after purchasing an additional 59,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 510.1% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,747,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,971 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US stock opened at $31.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.19. Delek US has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $33.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.18). Delek US had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Delek US’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delek US will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is 445.45%.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

