H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) VP Sells $573,442.88 in Stock

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $573,442.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,803 shares in the company, valued at $377,707.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

H.B. Fuller Stock Performance

NYSE:FUL opened at $75.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $62.57 and a fifty-two week high of $84.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.11.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.04 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

H.B. Fuller Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 29.82%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on H.B. Fuller from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.20.

Institutional Trading of H.B. Fuller

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2,588.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 335,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,282,000 after acquiring an additional 322,655 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

