BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

BIOLASE Trading Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93. BIOLASE has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

Institutional Trading of BIOLASE

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in BIOLASE by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in BIOLASE by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 24,211 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BIOLASE in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in BIOLASE in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.