Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Carter’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Carter’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.75.

Carter’s Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CRI stock opened at $73.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.45. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $88.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.24. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.04%.

Insider Activity at Carter’s

In related news, Director Mark Hipp sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $153,262.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,216 shares in the company, valued at $835,055.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carter’s

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Carter’s by 366.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Carter’s by 159.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Carter’s by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

