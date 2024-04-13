Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Nextracker in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Nextracker from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Nextracker in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Barclays downgraded Nextracker from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nextracker from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.41.

Nextracker Price Performance

Shares of Nextracker stock opened at $47.20 on Wednesday. Nextracker has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $62.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.94.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.51. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $710.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.53 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nextracker will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Nextracker

In other news, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $111,554.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $618,248.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nextracker news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $440,057.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $111,554.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nextracker

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Nextracker during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nextracker during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nextracker during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

