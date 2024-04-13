Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 327.8% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,629,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6,978.00.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.2701 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $0.18.
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.
