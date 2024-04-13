Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 327.8% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,629,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6,978.00.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

Reckitt Benckiser Group Increases Dividend

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.2701 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.