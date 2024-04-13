StockNews.com Lowers Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.00.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RIO

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Shares of RIO stock opened at $66.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $75.09.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $2.58 dividend. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,276,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 57,362 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 19,735 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Get Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.