Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PFS. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.50.

Provident Financial Services Price Performance

PFS stock opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.07. Provident Financial Services has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $114.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $89,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,947 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 35.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 5.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,217 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,237 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,988 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

See Also

