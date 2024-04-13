Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.
Pearson Price Performance
NYSE PSO opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.03. Pearson has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $13.18.
Pearson Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.1987 dividend. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pearson
Pearson Company Profile
Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.
Read More
