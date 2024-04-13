Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Pearson Price Performance

NYSE PSO opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.03. Pearson has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $13.18.

Get Pearson alerts:

Pearson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.1987 dividend. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pearson

Pearson Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pearson by 6.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Pearson by 2.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Pearson by 11.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pearson by 10.1% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in shares of Pearson by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.