Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PB. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Prosperity Bancshares from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.79.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Down 1.1 %

PB stock opened at $60.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $68.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.12.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.34 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 26.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 835.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

