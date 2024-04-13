Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RYAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Ryan Specialty Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of RYAN stock opened at $49.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Ryan Specialty has a 1 year low of $39.44 and a 1 year high of $56.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.90 and a beta of 0.52.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 44.84%. The firm had revenue of $532.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryan Specialty will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is 86.28%.

Institutional Trading of Ryan Specialty

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 515.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,467,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,432,000 after buying an additional 2,066,855 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,749,000 after buying an additional 2,006,018 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,079,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 34,778.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,058,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,519,000 after buying an additional 1,055,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,090,000. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

