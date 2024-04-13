Analysts Set Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target at $93.86

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Logitech International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 699 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $62,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,106,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Logitech International news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $54,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,464.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $62,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,848 shares in the company, valued at $6,106,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,555. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 249.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $585,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Logitech International by 73.3% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 58,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 24,923 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in Logitech International by 347.8% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 98,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 76,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Stock Performance

Logitech International stock opened at $86.84 on Friday. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $53.91 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.74.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Research analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Featured Articles

