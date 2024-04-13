Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Receives $11.36 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.79.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Aris Water Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Aris Water Solutions stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76. Aris Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $15.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.31 million, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $104.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.65 million. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 4.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Aris Water Solutions by 679.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Aris Water Solutions by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

