Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.08.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE stock opened at $133.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.22 and its 200-day moving average is $123.67. The company has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $103.81 and a twelve month high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 2,762,009 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Elizabeth Kathryn King sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $499,469.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,461.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 2,762,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,420.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,491 shares of company stock valued at $21,454,204. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

